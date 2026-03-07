Residents evacuated after condo building floor partially collapses in Morton Grove

A stretch of Lincoln Avenue is closed while first responders evacuate residents from a condominium complex due to a partial floor collapse in Morton Grove on Saturday night.

It happened near the intersection of Lincoln and Austin avenues.

No injuries were reported, but some residents were taken into ambulances to stay warm.

One woman who was there helped her neighbors stay warm.

"I feel very bad that people were outside in the cold, so they're coming to my house," said resident Natalie Dotlich. "I don't want people sitting outside. She's 95 years old."

It's unclear where the issues first started in the building and how long residents will be displaced.