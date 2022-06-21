Condition improves for Joseph Kromelis, 'The Walking Man,' after he was set on fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month.

Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available.

Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive.

At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Danny Hanichak said Kromelis, 75, was sleeping on the apron of a parking garage on the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue around 3 a.m. May 25, when Guardia walked past him, holding a cup of gasoline in his hand.

After first walking past Kromelis to the intersection of Kinzie Street and Wabash Avenue, Hanichak said Guardia then walked back to where Kromelis was sleeping, poured the gasoline on his head, and lit him on fire.

The flames quickly spread to Kromelis' entire upper body, and he was on fire for approximately three minutes before a security officer from a nearby building was able to get a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, according to Hanichak.

Kromelis was first taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

"But for a miracle, this will soon be a first-degree murder case," Hanichak said at the bond hearing.

Known for his signature long hair, and mustache, and often seen wearing a sport coat, Kromelis is affectionately called "The Walking Man" by Chicagoans who have seen him frequently roaming the city's streets for decades. Some say he reminds them of George Harrison, others Yanni.

This most recent incident wasn't the first time Kromelis was targeted in an attack. In 2016, he was beaten and hit with a baseball bat on Lower Wacker Drive. He was hospitalized, but refused to press felony charges against the attacker police identified.