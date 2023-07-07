Concealed carry license holder shoots woman approaching his house in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a shooting in Lincoln Park.

Chicago police said a man with a concealed carry license fired at a woman as she approached his house, near Clybourn and Webster around 10:30 p.m.

The woman was shot twice, in the wrist and chest, and taken to Masonic Hospital where she is expected to recover from her physical injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

It is not clear if charges are filed.