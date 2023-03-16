Community rallies for Joey Burdi, 3-year-old west suburban boy suffering from rare cancer

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy from Bloomingdale named Joey Burdi is battling a rare cancer.

He recently went through a surgical procedure to remove the most recent tumor caused by Malignant Ectomesenchymoma, and also needs chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

But he's not fighting alone.

Joey has a whole community of classmates and teachers who held a pep rally for him in school. There was a parade of cars – including the police and fire departments – down Joey's block in his honor Wednesday too.

CBS 2 Photojournalist Jeff Langan documented it. Watch above.

If you want to donate or buy a T-shirt, go to JoeyBStrong.com.