Chicago organization serving meals to North Side community members in need this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Every Sunday, a local group spends their time serving meals to community members in need in Uptown.

The Community of Sant'Egidio is focused on friendship, prayer and food distribution. This year, the Chicago members are working to prepare a Christmas lunch on the North Side.

Nationally, the organization was able to offer Christmas lunch to 1,000 people in the U.S. and over 250,000 people around the world who are experiencing homelessness.

It's not just a meal. The group is also hoping to provide a gift to each person attending the Christmas meal.

Visit the Community of Sant'Egidio website to donate, or call 202-375-9393 to get involved.