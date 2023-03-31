Watch CBS News
Community leaders to provide update in deaths of 2 women in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Community leaders in Little Village are planning to give an update this afternoon about their concerns over the mysterious deaths of two women.

One was found dumped in an alley, while another was shot and killed.

The community has been pushing for answers about the deaths of two young women.

At last check, no one is in custody in either case. 

