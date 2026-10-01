Chicago nonprofit offering free new and gently used school uniforms

School uniforms are supposed to be more cost-effective for families and allow for equality and simpler routines for kids. But not every family can afford multiple uniforms, since kids wear them every school day. One program in Chicago is working to change that.

Lisa Hernandez organizes shelves, but she doesn't work in a retail store. She's a board member at the Community Innovation Center in West Lawn.

"We've been around now for more than 15 years," she said. "We have an area for youth and community to come in."

The nonprofit sits at 59th and Pulaski. While most people will see just folded pants on a shelf, CIC is filling a huge void by offering a free school uniform shop.

"No cash needed, no Zelle, no tap," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said, while school uniforms are often meant to help families cut down on clothing costs, they can be just as costly as regular clothes.

While some organizations provide giveaways at the start of school year for backpacks and other supplies, when the season changes, so does the need for warmer uniforms.

"It's been pulling at my heartstrings every single day, every family that comes in, because this is a resource that we didn't have, and now we have it, and it's open for everybody," Hernandez said.

Last month, CIC started a free school uniform shop. After putting the word out on social media, the shelves were stocked thanks to people who dropped off school uniforms their children had outgrown.

Parents are shocked to also find new donated items.

"They are absolutely stunned we have new items and gently used," Hernandez said. "They're not ashamed. We welcome everybody."

Hernandez said the donations are proof of the true love of Chicago.

"I'm here to make it bigger," she said.