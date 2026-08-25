Community groups accuse Oak Lawn, Illinois, police of assaulting 14-year-old Palestinian American

Community groups were set to rally Tuesday, accusing police in Oak Lawn, Illinois, of assaulting a 14-year-old Palestinian American and arresting the teen's mother.

The Arab American Action Network supplied video they said shows officers lifting the teenager up and putting the teen in a chokehold.

The group also claims the child's mother was charged with assault and obstruction of justice after presenting herself for processing.

The group plans a rally at 6 p.m. Tuesday night outside Oak Lawn Village Hall before the village board of trustees meeting.

Oak Lawn police did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.