Watch CBS News
Local News

First community forum being held in search for new police superintendent

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

First community forum being held in search for new police superintendent
First community forum being held in search for new police superintendent 00:50

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first community forum to help find Chicago's permanent police superintendent will be held Tuesday.

For the first time, a new commission is leading the nationwide search for a police superintendent. The public is invited to provide input as the search process gets underway.

The group is called Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA), and it's made up of seven members.

They have to give new mayor Brandon Johnson a list of three candidates for superintendent. The mayor must choose from that list or request a new list.

Tuesday, members of the community can show up to the public forum and provide recommendations to help with the selection.

It will be held a the Kehrein Center for the Arts in Austin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 5:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.