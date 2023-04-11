First community forum being held in search for new police superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first community forum to help find Chicago's permanent police superintendent will be held Tuesday.

For the first time, a new commission is leading the nationwide search for a police superintendent. The public is invited to provide input as the search process gets underway.

The group is called Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA), and it's made up of seven members.

They have to give new mayor Brandon Johnson a list of three candidates for superintendent. The mayor must choose from that list or request a new list.

Tuesday, members of the community can show up to the public forum and provide recommendations to help with the selection.

It will be held a the Kehrein Center for the Arts in Austin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.