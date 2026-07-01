ComEd says power grid under "critical strain" on West Side, in some west, southwest suburbs amid heat wave

ComEd has issued an urgent warning to people on the West Side of Chicago and in some west and southwest suburbs that the power grid is under "critical strain."

The electricity utility company sent an alert to customers living and working in Berwyn, Cicero, North Riverside, Stickney, Forest Park, Maywood, Oak Park and the Chicago neighborhoods of Little Village, North Lawndale, Douglas Park, Garfield Park and Austin about the strain the heat wave is placing on the power grid.

While no power outages have yet been reported, ComEd said demand on the local grid that serves those areas has reached a "critical level," and customers should immediately reduce energy use to prevent power outages.

To reduce electricity usage right away, and especially between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., ComEd is asking customers to:

Raise their thermostat as high as is comfortably safe

Turn off unnecessary lights, chargers and electronic devices

Delay running appliances light dishwashers, washing machines and dryers that consume a lot of electricity until later in the evening

Delay charging electric vehicles on home chargers, especially during daylight hours

Use ceiling and box fans to help cool your home and reduce demand on air conditioning

Close blinds, shades and curtains to block heat and keep home coolers

Avoid nonessential electricity use during peak hours whenever possible

ComEd said it has crews out working around the clock to repair impacted equipment, address power outages, and protect service in affected areas. It's also activated its voluntary load reduction program and is asking large commercial and industrial customers to cut their electricity use.

An Extreme Heat Warning persists through Thursday night for all counties in the Chicago area and the city of Chicago itself. High temperatures Wednesday were in the 90, with the humidity pushing the heat index into feeling like 100 to 110 degrees during the afternoon.

Night won't bring much relief, as temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s and feel like the low 80s.

The extreme heat continues Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures of 105-110, with the additional threat of strong storms by evening that could also impact the area's power grid.

Find cooling centers in Chicago and Cook County

DFSS operates six community service cooling areas during heat at 90 degrees and above, which are open Monday - Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Auburn Gresham Center - 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also maintains a map of all cooling centers and public facilities in the city that can be used during a heat wave if you don't have reliable air conditioning. The map is interactive and lists all facilities, their locations and their hours.

Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, City Colleges of Chicago and Chicago Police District locations are also available to the public to cool down during the heat wave, during their hours of operation.

Cook County has dozens of cooing centers that are open and available during the summer, and also often extends their hours heat events.

Two locations are open 24 hours a day at all times: the Evanston cooing center at 1703 Orrington Avenue and the Hazel Crest Department of Fire and Rescue at 3000 W. 170th Place.

Several other cooling centers are open 24/7 during heat waves: