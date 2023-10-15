Driver crashes into another car after being attacked by group downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver crashed into another vehicle while trying to escape from a group of people damaging his car on Lower Columbus Drive downtown overnight.

Police said, shortly before midnight Saturday night, a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were in a car in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, "when they were approached by several unknown individuals who began to damage the car while the victims remained inside."

The driver tried to get away, and crashed into another car in the process.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody Sunday morning.