Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization hosts 39th global gaming conference in Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of students are getting their game on for the chance to win $10,000.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization global conference is a three-day competition.

Fifteen hundred players are putting their business skills to the test in a simulation game to teach them the highs and lows of being a business owner.

The final round starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 9:49 AM

