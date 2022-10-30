Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization hosts 39th global gaming conference in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of students are getting their game on for the chance to win $10,000.
The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization global conference is a three-day competition.
Fifteen hundred players are putting their business skills to the test in a simulation game to teach them the highs and lows of being a business owner.
The final round starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.