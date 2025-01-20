Dangerously cold day in Chicago with below-zero wind chills
CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous cold arrives Monday morning in Chicago.
The brutally cold morning brings wind chills of -20 to -25 degrees. A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon.
The core of the polar air will settle across the Chicago area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wind chills of -30 are possible on Tuesday morning.
This Arctic air mass slowly departs Wednesday as highs climb to the 20s.
Temperatures in the 30s return by Saturday.
Chicago warning centers
Warming centers are open in Chicago on Monday as a cold weather alert takes effect.
The following warming centers are available:
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th St.
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Ave.
312-746-5400
Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Ave.
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Ave.
312-744-2014
City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.
Warming center hours may be extended depending on extreme conditions. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor forecasts and provide updates.