Dangerously cold day in Chicago with below-zero wind chills

Cold weather advisory in effect Monday morning with below-zero wind chills in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous cold arrives Monday morning in Chicago.

The brutally cold morning brings wind chills of -20 to -25 degrees. A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon.

The core of the polar air will settle across the Chicago area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wind chills of -30 are possible on Tuesday morning.

This Arctic air mass slowly departs Wednesday as highs climb to the 20s.

Temperatures in the 30s return by Saturday.

Chicago warning centers

Warming centers are open in Chicago on Monday as a cold weather alert takes effect.

The following warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th St.

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Ave.

312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Ave.

312-744-2014

City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.

Warming center hours may be extended depending on extreme conditions. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor forecasts and provide updates.