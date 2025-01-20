Watch CBS News
Dangerously cold day in Chicago with below-zero wind chills

By Mary Kay Kleist

Cold weather advisory in effect Monday morning with below-zero wind chills in Chicago
Cold weather advisory in effect Monday morning with below-zero wind chills in Chicago 02:44

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous cold arrives Monday morning in Chicago. 

The brutally cold morning brings wind chills of -20 to -25 degrees. A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon. 

The core of the polar air will settle across the Chicago area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wind chills of -30 are possible on Tuesday morning. 

This Arctic air mass slowly departs Wednesday as highs climb to the 20s. 

Temperatures in the 30s return by Saturday.

Chicago warning centers 

Warming centers are open in Chicago on Monday as a cold weather alert takes effect. 

The following warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center 
1140 West 79th St.
312-747-0200 

Garfield Community Service Center 
10 South Kedzie Ave.
312-746-5400  

Martin Luther King Community Service Center 
4314 South Cottage Grove
312-747-2300 

North Area Community Service Center 
845 West Wilson Ave. 
312-744-2580 

South Chicago Community Service Center 
8650 South Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500 

Trina Davila Community Service Center 
4312 West North Ave. 
312-744-2014 

City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.   

Warming center hours may be extended depending on extreme conditions. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor forecasts and provide updates. 

