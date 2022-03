Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny, warmer temps return during the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunshine returns, but temperatures are slow to warm up.

CBS 2

Today:

Sunny, breezy, and cool. High 37.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 19.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 42.

Rain returns Tuesday through Thursday. Highs pop into the mid-60s for Wednesday, but it's short-lived.

