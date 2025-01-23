Cold night ahead in Chicago with wind chills below zero in some areas

Warmup on the way in Chicago

Warmup on the way in Chicago

Warmup on the way in Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Today's cold front has cleared the area after leaving minor amounts of snow and creating slick spots for the morning rush.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Temps will continue to fall as the chilly northwest wind pulls in a colder air mass. Friday morning's wind chill values will be below zero in most places. It will be dry for a while, with a mild trend developing over the weekend and through next week.

CBS News Chicago

With highs hovering around 40 degrees next week, we will monitor area rivers for ice jams.

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

REST OF THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. Wind chills in the single digits.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Wind chills from zero to -15 degrees.

FRIDAY: Chilly sunshine. High of 22.

CBS News Chicago