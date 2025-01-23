Cold night ahead in Chicago with wind chills below zero in some areas
CHICAGO (CBS) — Today's cold front has cleared the area after leaving minor amounts of snow and creating slick spots for the morning rush.
Temps will continue to fall as the chilly northwest wind pulls in a colder air mass. Friday morning's wind chill values will be below zero in most places. It will be dry for a while, with a mild trend developing over the weekend and through next week.
With highs hovering around 40 degrees next week, we will monitor area rivers for ice jams.
Forecast at a glance
REST OF THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. Wind chills in the single digits.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Wind chills from zero to -15 degrees.
FRIDAY: Chilly sunshine. High of 22.