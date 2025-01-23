Watch CBS News
Weather

Cold night ahead in Chicago with wind chills below zero in some areas

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Warmup on the way in Chicago
Warmup on the way in Chicago 01:57
headlines-jan-23.png
CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Today's cold front has cleared the area after leaving minor amounts of snow and creating slick spots for the morning rush. 

now-wx-jan-23
CBS News Chicago
storm-reports-jan-23.png
CBS News Chicago
snow-totals.png
CBS News Chicago

Temps will continue to fall as the chilly northwest wind pulls in a colder air mass. Friday morning's wind chill values will be below zero in most places. It will be dry for a while, with a mild trend developing over the weekend and through next week.

feels-like-temps-friday-morning-jan-23.png
CBS News Chicago

With highs hovering around 40 degrees next week, we will monitor area rivers for ice jams.

10-day-temps-jan-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

REST OF THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. Wind chills in the single digits.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  Clear and cold. Wind chills from zero to -15 degrees.

FRIDAY: Chilly sunshine. High of 22.

7-day-jan-23.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.