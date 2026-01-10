Cocaine, $500,000 recovered during home invasion investigation in Lake County

Lake County sheriffs' detectives arrested a man who committed a home invasion in Beach Park and found more than just the suspect.

Officials said that around 8:05 p.m. on Thursday, 47-year-old Brian Wisch broke into his former neighbor's home in the 38200 block of Sheridan Road. He was armed and demanded money from the victim, sheriffs said.

The 67-year-old victim said Wisch hit him with his pistol in the face and body before leaving. He was taken to the hospital with serious wounds to his face and body, but was released and is expected to be okay.

On Friday, sheriff's deputies found a witness at a nearby business with a gunshot wound to the stomach, and learned the victim shot him during the invasion. He was transported to an area hospital, treated, and released.

Sheriff's detectives later learned the victim was selling drugs out of his residence, and they obtained a search warrant. Detectives recovered nearly two pounds of cocaine and approximately $500,000.

Wisch was charged with felonies, including three counts of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Wisch was held in the Lake County Jail ahead of his court hearing Saturday morning. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said it intended to file a petition to detain Wisch in custody pending trial.

Sheriffs said drug-related charges against the victim are likely in the future.