Cloudy, warmer day ahead in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- February begins with partly cloudy skies.
Thursday's temperatures will be above average with highs near 50 degrees.
A cold front moves through the area late Thursday afternoon, dropping temperatures.
Friday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies for the local Groundhog Day celebration is Woodstock, Illinois.
Sunshine and highs in the 40s for the weekend.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.