Cloudy, warmer day ahead in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- February begins with partly cloudy skies. 

Thursday's temperatures will be above average with highs near 50 degrees. 

A cold front moves through the area late Thursday afternoon, dropping temperatures.

Friday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies for the local Groundhog Day celebration is Woodstock, Illinois.  

Sunshine and highs in the 40s for the weekend. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 5:10 AM CST

