Chicago bridge lifts, half marathon, fests causing street closures this weekend

Multiple street closures are taking effect across the city this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Spring boat bridge lifts

Bridge lifts begin on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. for the spring season.

Closures will be due to the raising of 27 bridges from South Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Spring Half Marathon and 10K closures

Sunday, May 17 – Grant Park and the Lakefront, 7:00 a.m.

The Chicago Spring Half Marathon will cause street closures on Sunday.

The Half Marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 10K starts at 7:45 a.m. with the start and finish lines located on Columbus Drive.

The following street closures are expected:

Monroe, all lanes from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Columbus, NB lanes from Randolph to Monroe from 3 a.m. until noon.

Columbus, SB lanes from Randolph to Monroe from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Columbus, all lanes from Monroe to Jackson from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Columbus, all lanes from Jackson to Roosevelt from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Randolph, NB exit lane from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Randolph from 6:30 a.m. to noon

Intermediate Randolph, EB lanes from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus from 6:30 a.m. to noon

Street festivals on Chicago's North Side

Lincoln Park Mayfest will be held from through May 17. Streets on Armitage will be closed for the festival from Racine Avenue to Sheffield.

Renegade Chicago in Andersonville is also taking place this weekend on Clark Street between W. Bryn Mawr and W. Edgewate.

The Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair is taking over Lincoln Avenue between Roscoe and Melrose.