More than 2,000 people climb stairs at Willis Tower to benefit Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

More than 2,000 people climbed more than 1,300 feet to the highest point in Chicago on Sunday, all for a good cause.

The climbers took part in the 17th annual SkyRise Chicago event at the Willis Tower.

Those taking part climbed the stairs in the city's tallest building — all the way to Skydeck Chicago on the 103rd floor — 1,353 feet up.

The event raised more than $1 million for the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Chicago's world-renowned physical rehab center.

Among the participants this year was Paityn Castillo, 15, of the south Chicago suburb of Oak Forest. Paityn came to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after being diagnosed with the Guillain-Barré syndrome, which left her suddenly unable to breathe, eat, talk, or walk on her own. She underwent 14 weeks of intensive rehabilitation at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and a year later, she has regained her abilities.

"Paityn will be joined by many fellow patients, staff, and supporters," Dr. Pablo Celnik, chief executive officer of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, said in a news release. "It is a true privilege to gather as a community in celebration of ability, and we extend our sincere thanks to the Willis Tower for providing a remarkable and inspiring backdrop."

CBS News Chicago reporter Shardaa Gray also took part in the event, competing with other Chicago-area media personnel in an exclusive media division competition.