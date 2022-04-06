Clerk Karen Yarbrough partners with Honor Flight Chicago; agency prepares to celebrate 100th flight

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of veterans had the chance to experience a trip to Washington as a part of Honor Flight Chicago. This year, more veterans will get the chance to take part as they prepare to celebrate their 100th trip next week.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is partnering with Honor Flight Chicago to support their mission of saluting and thanking veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Each veteran will be flown to Washington D.C. for the day, Free of charge, to visit the memorials in tribute of those who served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"The Clerk's Office is always looking for ways to give back to our veterans who have given us so much through their service to our country," Yarbrough said in a statement. "Our partnership with Honor Flight Chicago is a wonderful opportunity for us to appreciate and recognize our veteran heroes."

Veterans will receive a commemorative bag along with information on the clerk's free recording of their military certificate of release of active duty. They will also become part of the Military and Veterans Discount Card Program where they can receive discounts on food, fitness memberships, and auto repair for example.

The 100th flight will take place April 13. The agency is planning several flights this year and will honor more than 800 veterans.

The agency was founded in 2008 and has honored over 9,100 senior veterans. The entire network will celebrate it's 250,000th veteran honored in a ceremony in May.