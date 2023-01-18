Aldermen, community leaders to discuss proposed 'Clean Building, Clean Air' ordinance Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposed ordinance would create carbon emissions standards for buildings in Chicago.
A group of aldermen and community leaders will talk about it at a news conference before Wednesday morning's City Council meeting.
It's called the "Clean Buildings, Clean Air" ordinance.
The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition says buildings that burn natural gas account for about two-thirds of harmful carbon emissions in Chicago.
