City, state, federal officials seek $250 million from Biden administration to upgrade Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new look in the works for Chicago's iconic Union Station, with plans for major renovations. City, state , and federal leaders are asking for a $250 million federal MEGA grant to be used for a variety of construction projects.

The goal is to upgrade rail service at Union Station, improve travel times for Metra and Amtrak passengers, and ease congestion. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and other city, state, and federal officials joined together Thursday morning to call for $250 million in federal grants for the project as part of President Joe Biden's federal infrastructure plan.

The Chicago Union Station Access Project is designed to create a new way for trains to enter the station from the south, an improve on-time performance for Amtrak and Metra trains.

Durbin's office said it also will move Amtrak's southbound passenger trains off Canadian National tracks between Chicago and Joliet to further improve on-time performance, as well as allow for direct rail service between McCormick Place and O'Hare International Airport via Union Station.

Lightfoot says this is an opportunity to do something big and bold for the future.

"This opportunity brings the possibility of uniting and connecting the nation; urban and rural towns, red states and blue states, and back and forth. It will grow our economy by creating jobs and opportunity for residents in every neighborhood of Chicago and beyond," she said.

The mayor also joked a faster rail system would get her to football games at her alma mater, the University of Michigan "that much faster," which she will appreciate.

The project also would improve passenger experience inside Union Station by modernizing concourses and platforms, and updating the ventilation system.

