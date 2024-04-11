Chicago Department of Public Health reports decline in measles cases

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Department of Public Health reported on Thursday that measles cases are declining in the city.

The department said about 14,000 vaccines for the virus have been administered since the first reported case last month, with most receiving a second dose on an expedited schedule in an effort to contain and slow the spread.

CDPH says it is also facilitating appropriate testing and ensuring people are connected to care while isolating those infected from others.

Only three new cases were identified this week - bringing the city's total to 61 confirmed cases since March following an outbreak at a migrant shelter in Pilsen.

The first case was found in a young child at the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St. That child has since recovered and is no longer contagious. Of the 61 confirmed cases, 33 are in children below the age of five, the department said.

Last week, CPDH also warned of exposures at several locations in March, including three public schools, a CTA bus line, and the Orange Line. Officials said anyone at those locations should check to make sure they're up-to-date on their vaccinations.

CDPH said it has hosted over 100 MMR vaccine events at new arrival shelters since the beginning of March and is continuing to provide them at the city's landing zone.

Anyone who might have been exposed to measles should monitor themselves for symptoms - including a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Symptoms can appear 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Officials said the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent and contain the measles virus.