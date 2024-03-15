Migrants in Chicago now required to get measles vaccines, some get shelter stay extension

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago now requires migrants staying at shelters to get MMR vaccines that protect against measles, mumps, and rubella.

The move comes after an outbreak of measles cases among multiple migrants housed in city shelters.

The city is also prioritizing six shelters to get to a 95% vaccination rate by the end of this weekend.

On the verge of being moved out of shelters throughout Chicago, the city said that thanks to availability, some migrant families in a shelter will receive three 30-day extensions through June 10.

CBS 2 has learned that 30 people will be evicted on Sunday, and they'll be responsible for returning to the landing zone.

They'll come from the Elston, Gage Park, and Wadsworth shelters.

At last check, the Chicago Department of Public Health has confirmed 12 measles cases since last Friday. Ten of those cases have been traced back to the city's largest migrant shelter, in Pilsen, including at least two migrant children who attend Chicago Public Schools.

The mayor's office has not answered questions about how many migrants will be impacted starting Saturday, when people return to the landing zone, or what the reapplication process will look like.