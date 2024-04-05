Chicago public health officials warn of possible measles exposures on CTA buses, at public schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago public health officials were warning people of possible measles exposures at several locations in March, including three public schools, a CTA bus line, and the Orange Line.

Chicago Department of Public Health officials released a list of possible exposure locations where they could not obtain a specific list of people who might have been exposed:

Date/Time Location 3/4/24, 7:40 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. CTA Bus #8 3/5/24, 7:40 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. CTA Bus #8 3/7/24, 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cook County Health Professional Building

1950 W. Polk St. Chicago, IL 60612 3/11/24, 5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. CTA Bus #8 3/17/24, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Iglesia Bautista Fundamental Church

4741 Northcote Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312 3/22/24, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walmart Supercenter

7050 S Cicero Ave, Bedford Park, IL 60638 3/22/24, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CTA Orange Line 3/22/24, 1:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pace Bus # 379 3/23/24, 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Midwest Express Clinic

1520 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Public health officials said anyone who was at one of the above locations at the listed date and time should make sure they are up to date on the measles vaccine. Illinois residents can check their immunization records using the Illinois Department of Public Health Vax Verify portal.

The Public Health Department said they're also working with the Chicago Public Schools to investigate cases of measles in children who attended school while contagious at three schools:

Date(s) Location 3/4/24 and 3/5/24 Armour Elementary School

950 W 33rd Pl, Chicago, IL 60608 3/6/24 Peter Cooper Elementary Dual Language Academy

1624 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60608 3/18/24 and 3/19/24 Hubbard High School

6200 S Hamlin Ave, 60629

Parents and staff at those schools were being notified if they or their children might have been exposed to measles at school.

Anyone who might have been exposed to measles should monitor themselves for symptoms, including a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. It can take 7 to 21 days after exposure for symptoms to appear.

If you show symptoms of measles, you should stay home and away from others, and call your doctor to make arrangements for evaluation and treatment.

With four new cases in the past week, the Chicago Department of Public Health has confirmed 57 cases of measles since early March, when an outbreak began at the city's migrant shelter in Pilsen. The vast majority of the cases, 70%, involve children, with 58% of those cases involving kids age 4 or under, according to Chicago Department of Public Health data.

After the outbreak began at the Pilsen migrant shelter, the city began requiring migrants to get vaccinated for measles, and stepped up vaccination efforts. Officials said efforts are underway to get those migrants a second dose of the vaccine.