City of Chicago kicks off bus tours as part of reparations initiative

The City of Chicago on Thursday kicked off bus tours as part of its new reparations initiative.

The effort seeks to obtain firsthand accounts from Black Chicagoans about systemic racism to help inform a city-run study exploring options for reparations.

Organizers, community advocates, and local government leaders will participate in the bus trip on Thursday. Mayor Brandon Johson will also be present.

The city said the bus tour, one of many that will be part of the Repair Chicago process, will cover key issues such as housing, economic development, and education.

The bus tour on Thursday begins at the Douglass Park fieldhouse on the city's West Side at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

There will also be a Repair Chicago townhall on Wednesday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

A public survey is also posted on the city's Repair Chicago web page.

Mayor Johnson launched a Chicago reparations task force in 2024.