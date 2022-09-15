City now accepting nominations for Millennium Park's Christmas tree

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The city is now accepting nominations for the 2022 official Christmas tree.

The tree selected will serve as Chicago's official Christmas tree in Millennium Park this holiday season.

Nominations can be be sent to dcase@cityorchicago.org through October 7. You have to include contact information, tree description and background as well as at least two photos.

All nominated trees must meet the following criteria be at least 45 feet or taller, located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop and preferably be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree.

City officials confirmed pine trees are ineligible as they are not sturdy enough.