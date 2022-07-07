City hoping feds will provide $850 million for stalled plan to upgrade Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new look in the works for Chicago's iconic Union Station, with plans for major renovations. City and state leaders are asking for an $850 million federal "mega" grant to be used for a variety of construction projects.

The goal is to bring the station, first built in 1913, into the age of green technology, improve travel times for Metra and Amtrak passengers, and ease congestion. The plan to overhaul Union Station dates back at least to 2017, but city and state leaders have said they are confident the Biden administration will come through with funding for the project as part of the federal infrastructure bill.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says this is an opportunity to do something big and bold for the future.

"This opportunity brings the possibility of uniting and connecting the nation; urban and rural towns, red states and blue states, and back and forth. It will grow our economy by creating jobs and opportunity for residents in every neighborhood of Chicago and beyond," she said.

The mayor also joked a faster rail system would get her to football games at her alma mater, the University of Michigan "that much faster," which she will appreciate.

The $1 billion plan for renovations at Union Station includes a new hotel above the Great Hall, 100,000 square feet of office space, two 12-story residential towers above the Headhouse, 110,000 square feet of new retail space, two 750,000-square-foot office towers, new landscaped terraces and plazas, a 500,000-square foot residential tower above the rail lines at Jackson and Canal, street level plazas, enhanced street-level entrances, improved pedestrian access, and new landscaping.

Riverside Investment and Development was chosen in 2017 to lead the redevelopment project.