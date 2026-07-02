Chicago alderpeople miss quorum at CTA hearing for 2nd time this year, blocking questions to transit leadership

For the second time this year, Chicago alderpeople did not meet quorum at the City Council's Transportation Committee hearing with CTA leadership.

On Wednesday, the City Council's Transportation Committee held its quarterly hearing designed to allow alders to ask officials important questions about the state of the city's trains and buses. Only six of the committee's 14 members came to the hearing.

Several more attempted to join virtually, but council rules make it clear that they must attend in person to meet the quorum.

As a result, while acting CTA President Nora Leehrsen gave limited testimony about the state of the system, Chair Gregory Mitchell couldn't allow the committee to ask her any questions afterward.

The six members who attended were Mitchell (7th Ward), Harris (8th), Rodriguez (22nd), Waguespack (32nd), Nugent (39th) and Vasquez (44th).

The eight members who did not attend were Hopkins (2nd Ward), Yancy (5th), Gutierrez (14th), Moore (17th), Mosley (21st), Fuentes (26th), Ervin (28th) and Conway (34th).

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the members who did not attend for comment.