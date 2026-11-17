Cicero Fire Chief Jeff Penzkofer retired on Tuesday after nearly 29 years with the department.

Penzkofer had his "final walkout" at the James F. Smetana Fire Station on 25th Street with his family at his side on Tuesday morning. It's a tradition among firefighters as they are "handed back to their families."

The retiring chief shook hands and got hugs from the Cicero firefighters who lined up to salute him on his last day on the job.

Penzkofer, a father of four, started his career at the Cicero Fire Department in 1998.

He worked up his way through the ranks, becoming a battalion chief in 2017. He was promoted to fire chief in 2022, overseeing the department's 88 firefighters and three fire stations.