Christkindlmarket to return Nov. 18 to Chicago with new Aurora location

Christkindlmarket to return to Chicago, new suburban location Nov. 18

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's still a month of summer left, but the Christkinlmarket is already looking ahead to the holidays.

This year, it will have a new location in the suburbs.

The new market will be in Aurora's RiverEdge Park, along with the other locations in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville.

All three will open November 18 and close in late December.

Visitors will get to enjoy authentic European markets, food, and other activities.

The tradition has been around for 26 years.