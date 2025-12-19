Emails reveal Christkindlmarket organizers knew about Daley Plaza capacity limits in October

While the organizers of Christkindlmarket said on Nov. 29 they only had 12 hours notice about Daley Plaza capacity limits, emails reveal they knew a month earlier.

"We were informed the day before the market opened, less than 12 hours before we welcomes people, capacity would be limited to 1,050 plus another 503 in the timber hut," said Mark Tomkin, president and CEO of the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest on Nov. 28.

But emails obtained by CBS News Chicago through the Freedom of Information Act show German American Events knew as far back as Oct. 28, one month earlier, that there would be a capacity limit.

In an email from that date, German American Events summarized a meeting mentioning the Fire Protection Bureau would be doing measurements to determine the proper capacity limit. Friday the group clarified their remarks, saying they didn't know how small the limit would be until the day before the market opened.

In that same email, festival organizers understood that, as in years past, Washington Street would be closed to cars so it could handle increased foot traffic. But then, on Nov. 20, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications sent an email saying the street would not be closed. Three hours later they reversed course again, and said it would.

On Nov. 21, a very busy night for the market because of the nearby tree lighting in Millennium Park, Christkindlmarket organizers wrote to OEMC to say they had previously discussed a limit of 4,000 to 5,000 people.

OEMC replied, writing, "Let's stop with the false and misleading statements. The capacity range of 4,000-5,000 would be an egregious code violation and compromise both attendee and public safety."

In response to that, the organizers told CBS News Chicago that even during the COVID-19 pandemic the capacity limit imposed at Daley Plaza was 3,494, and added the Chicago Fire Department always conduct an annual site review a part of the permitting process. The size of the market hasn't changed since the pandemic, so they weren't expecting a lower capacity.

Finally, by Dec. 1, the city had raised capacity limits to 2,500.

Also revealed in the emails was a recent request by organizers to keep the market open an hour later from Friday, Dec. 19 through Christmas Eve. Organizers say yes that will happen, and they're thankful to the city for their vendors to have that extra hour.

CBS News Chicago reached out to OEMC and the mayor's office for their comment on the sometimes tense back-and-forth emails between the city and event organizers, and are waiting to hear back.