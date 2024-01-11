Lynn Osmond stepping down as head of Chicago tourism agency

The organization that markets Chicago to the world is looking for a new leader.

Lynn Osmond, president and CEO of Choose Chicago – the city's official tourism agency – is stepping down at the end of the month to spend more time on a family health matter.

"It has been gratifying to serve as CEO of Choose Chicago for nearly two years, but, right now, I have to put my family first," Osmond said in a press release. "I know this is the right decision for me, my family, and for the organization at this time as we gear up for a very busy year with the 2024 Democratic National Convention coming to town."

She was appointed to the top post at Choose Chicago in March 2022. Since then, Chicago has cut deals to host last summer's inaugural NASCAR street race – which will return to Grant Park this summer – and this year's Democratic National Convention.

While Osmond has been at the helm of Choose Chicago, the city's tourism industry also has rebounded from the pandemic, to set an all-time record last year for summer hotel revenue and tax collections, thanks to an estimated 54.5 million visitors over the entire year.

After Osmond steps down at the end of the month, board member Rich Gamble will serve as interim CEO while the board launches a search for Osmond's permanent successor.

"Choose Chicago is grateful for Lynn's service to the organization and our city," said Choose Chicago Board Chair Glenn Eden. "Under her leadership, the organization has made great strides and is well-positioned for the future. We thank Lynn for her dedication to ensuring Choose Chicago continues to play an important role in demonstrating everything that makes Chicago a world-class city for travelers of all kinds."