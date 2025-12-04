2 children among 3 killed in fiery crash on I-290

Children were among the three people killed in a fiery crash on I-290 on Wednesday night.

According to the Illinois State Police, a single-vehicle crash was reported in the westbound lanes of I-290 at I-355 around 11:45 p.m. The impact of the crash caused the car to catch fire.

ISP said one adult and two children were killed in the crash. Officials have not identified the victims.

All lanes reopened just before 4:15 p.m.

State police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.