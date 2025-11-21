Kids who attacked a mom and son outside school have been terrorizing another family for months

A group of kids who attacked a Chicago mom and her 9-year-old son outside a South Side elementary school also has been terrorizing another family for months.

Carolyn Sanford said the same group of kids who attacked Corshawnda Hatter and her son outside Orville T. Bright Elementary School this week also brutally attacked her adult son this past summer, leaving him unconscious on the ground for half an hour.

Sanford said those kids picked on her son because he has autism and is an easy target.

"I ain't going to lie, it's hard remembering," said her son, 21-year-old Sean Brown.

The attack left him with a fuzzy memory and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I couldn't get up for a little minute. My head was hurting," he said.

Video of the attack shows him running from a group of kids. The incident happened near the Trumbull Park Homes, a Chicago Housing Authority complex in the South Deering neighborhood.

Brown said he was leaving the grocery store when he made eye contact with the group of kids and started running when he was just steps away from his home.

Video shows Brown holding a grocery bag, trying to reason with the kids. Then things escalate, and the kids pull him off the grass and into the street.

"This was hard, because at first I didn't want to put my hands on the kid. He's a kid. Like, come on, I'm grown, and I'm going to put my hand on a kid? Like, I might be slow, but I got common sense," he said.

The video looks eerily similar to what was captured outside Bright Elementary School on Monday, when a group of kids attacked Hatter and her 9-year-old son. An analysis by CBS News Chicago shows the two videos were shot by the same child.

Sanford says that boy sent the video of the attack on her son to her, taunting her.

"They picked with him because they knew he was scared," Sanford said.

She said it was all part of her family being bullied by the group for months.

In one of those incidents, a boy in the video slapped her 10-year-old daughter, Brown's younger sister, at Bright Elementary school, the same school where several parents demonstrated this past week, calling for an end to bullying in the wake of the attack on Hatter and her son.

"My daughter didn't want to go to school. … These kids never want to stay home. That girl wants to stay home more than anybody," Sanford said.

Even at home, the same group of kids broke her window and kicked in her door last May.

"The ringleaders, it's crazy, because they stay above me. I'm damned if I don't, I'm damned if I do. I mean, it ain't no winning here," she said.

Both moms said they have brought complaints to the school, with no results.

Sanford said she's upset, because she warned the school about the kids for months and she says nothing was done.

"Why ya'll haven't done nothing a long time ago for this? Again, this been going on. This ain't just started here, and it's not going to end here," she said.

Chicago Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment.