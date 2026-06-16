Childhood dream transforms into theatre education program in Chicago suburbs

While most childhood passions don't make it out of the backyard, one has blossomed for 25 years into a nationally recognized company.

BAMtheatre was founded in 2001 by three middle schoolers and offers theatre education programs year-round.

Melanie Lamoureux, BAM founder and artistic director, said the company started by gathering neighborhood kids one summer.

"It was kind of a spontaneous endeavor," Lamoureux told CBS News Chicago. "Me and two really good friends at the time, Becky, Ally, Melanie – that's how we got the name – decided we had nothing to do one summer and so we wanted to put on a show."

Just last year the company moved to a physical facility in Westmont, Illinois, that features a theater, dance studio and educational spaces.

Since its founding, the company has won awards at junior theatre competitions, put on full-scale musicals and expanded educational and experiential opportunities.

The theatre company aims to empower and inspire young artists with a passion for theater. Opportunities are offered to anyone from 3 years old to pre-professionals.

"We're always looking at the world around us and asking ourselves, 'What do these students need right now?' and 'How can theater help achieve that?'" Lamoureux said.

You can find summer programs on the BAMtheatre website.