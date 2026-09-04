Child shoots, critically injures teen in home in Fuller Park, Chicago police say

A child shot a teenager in a home on the city's South Side Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

According to police, a 9-year-old boy was in a home with a firearm in the 5200 block of S. Wells at about 4 p.m. Friday. Police said he fired one shot, which struck a 13-year-old boy in the shoulder.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Hospital and initially reported to be in critical condition, CPD said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, CPD said. An investigation is ongoing.



The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. There was no word on whether anyone had been taken into custody.