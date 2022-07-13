Watch CBS News
Child pulled from Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin

/ CBS Chicago

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- A child was pulled from Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

Kenosha police said their dive teams were called to Lake Michigan near the Kenosha bandshell Tuesday evening.

The child was rescued and taken to the hospital, police said. The child's condition was not immediately available.

Police said no more information on the incident will be released Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl died and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana.

