Boy, 8, and girl, 9, rescued from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were rescued from Lake Michigan at the beach in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police and firefighters responded to the beach around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two children drowning in the lake.

Lifeguards were able to rescue an 8-year-old boy from the water, and treated him at the scene, but could not locate a 9-year-old girl who was in the water.

While police and firefighters formed a chain to search the water, a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter performed an aerial search.

The helicopter spotted the girl and directed officers to her. After officers pulled her from the lake, and rescue crews performed CPR, she was taken to a hospital.

Conditions for the two children were not available.