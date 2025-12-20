Watch CBS News
Child luring reported on West Side prompts Chicago police warning

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Chicago police are warning residents of a child luring incident that was reported in the Austin neighborhood on Friday afternoon. 

Around 4 p.m., Chicago police said a group of children were walking in the area of the 4800 block of West Adams Street when a man holding a piece of paper said, "Hey kid, do you want some money?" Police said another man asked the children if they wanted candy from inside a van. 

Police said the men were standing near a white cargo van with no windows and rust marks near the tires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com

