Child hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

Child rescued from water at Chicago's Foster Avenue Beach
Child rescued from water at Chicago's Foster Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child was pulled out of Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon at Foster Avenue Beach on the city's north lakefront.

Video posted to Citizen app shows someone being pulled out of the water. Video showed first responders the seawall near the beach after the rescue, while bystanders watched from the parkland above the adjacent revetments.

A stretcher was seen set up on the grass.

The child who was rescued was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition. The child's age and gender were not immediately learned.

This was at least the second rescue on Lake Michigan in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon alone. In the lake near the Adler Planetarium several miles to the south, two men had to be pulled from the lake when they were found struggling after jumping in a short time earlier in the afternoon.

One of the men was alert after being rescued, but the other later died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Waves on Lake Michigan were dangerously high, and rip currents were also a threat. Swimming was banned at all city beaches.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

