Child found alone on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are seeking the public's help to identify a young girl who was found alone in West Garfield Park early Tuesday morning.

Police are calling this a concerning case after investigators said someone dropped off a little girl before nightfall and never returned.

Investigators said the child, believed to be just two to three years old, was found just before 7 p.m. near Van Buren Street and Kildare Avenue.

CPD

Police say a woman in a green sweater and a leopard-print scarf left her before driving off in a black SUV headed eastbound.

The young girl was found wearing a pink coat, a pink sweater with hearts, pink Minnie Mouse pants, and Hello Kitty shoes. She was carrying a backpack with diapers and an iPad inside.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this child or has information to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8251.