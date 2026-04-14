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Child found alone on Chicago's West Side

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Chicago police are seeking the public's help to identify a young girl who was found alone in West Garfield Park early Tuesday morning. 

Police are calling this a concerning case after investigators said someone dropped off a little girl before nightfall and never returned.

Investigators said the child, believed to be just two to three years old, was found just before 7 p.m. near Van Buren Street and Kildare Avenue.

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CPD

Police say a woman in a green sweater and a leopard-print scarf left her before driving off in a black SUV headed eastbound.

The young girl was found wearing a pink coat, a pink sweater with hearts, pink Minnie Mouse pants, and Hello Kitty shoes. She was carrying a backpack with diapers and an iPad inside.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this child or has information to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8251.

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