Chicago police search for 5-year-old girl abducted in Washington Park

Todd Feurer
Police search for 5-year-old girl missing from Washington Park
Chicago police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was abducted on Wednesday from the Washington Park neighborhood.

Blessen Turner was taken from the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police.

She might be with her father, Darshawn Turner, in a black older model Toyota with a temporary license plate.

Blessen Turner Chicago Police

Blessen was last seen wearing a school uniform of navy blue pants and a navy blue shirt, covered by a rainbow Mickey Mouse hoodie. She also was wearing gray, black, and white Jordan gym shoes.

She is 3 feet tall and 36 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.

