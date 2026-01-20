Watch CBS News
Local Chick-fil-A owner, South Side urban farms teaming up to increase access to fresh food

/ CBS Chicago

Chick-fil-A and an urban farming organization are teaming up to help expand access to fresh food across the city.

Kareem Edwards, the owner of the Chick-fil-A in the South Loop, donated $50,000 to Just Roots Chicago to further education, sustainable farming, and community-building.

Just Roots Chicago leads community farms on the South Side and in the south suburbs. Co-Founder Sean Ruane said everything they grow stays in the five-mile radius of the farms. 

"Really, what we are all about is trying to make sure that the food we're growing is as fresh as it can be and it's staying in the community,"  Ruane said. 

Edwards and Chick-fil-A partner with a local food bank to donate leftover meals. Ruane said Just Roots also partners with the food bank, which is located right across the street. 

"It's a great partnership, ecosystem within the South Loop and South Side of Chicago," Edwards said. 

Anyone interested in getting involved can go to the Just Roots website

