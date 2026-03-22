Chicago's TimeLine Theatre celebrates new Uptown neighborhood home

The TimeLine Theatre this weekend celebrated its new home in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

Following a ribbon-cutting attended by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday, people were let inside the new space, at 5035 N. Broadway right off Argyle Street, for a special open house.

The new space includes a 250-seat black box theater, a street level bar, and a gallery.

The TimeLine Theatre dates back to 1997, when each of its six founders pitched in $50 to get it going.

For 25 years, the TimeLine made its home in a church building at 615 W. Wellington Ave. in East Lakeview — formerly home to the Wellington Avenue United Church of Christ, now occupied by Chabad East Lakeview.

When TimeLine first opened, it focused on plays inspired by history that connect to today's social and political issues. The theater company hopes to continue that theme with new shows.

"This building embodies that mission," said Elizabeth K. Auman, director of new home development for the TimeLine Theatre Company. "It's the place where artists can gain new perspectives, students can discover history in new ways, and we all get to experience the kind of storytelling that invites reflection, conversation, and connection."

The TimeLine will show its first new production at its new home in May. That production is a new take on Henrik Ibsen's "An Enemy of the People."