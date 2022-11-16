Chicago's Native American community to host summit with illinois officials Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time ever, Chicago's Native American community will hold a summit with Illinois lawmakers in Springfield.

Among the issues planned for discussion include allowing Native Americans to wear regalia from their heritage at graduation ceremonies.

Concerns about the use of Native American mascots, renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, and more teaching of Native American history in schools will also be discussed.

The inaugural Native American summit begins at 11:30 a.m. in the blue room of the capital building Springfield.