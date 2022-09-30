Watch CBS News
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.

For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. 

Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. 

And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.

It's about that time, folks! No video can capture the magic of experiencing Arts in the Dark in person - don't miss your chance to see it on October 29th!

Posted by LUMA8 on Thursday, September 29, 2022
September 30, 2022

