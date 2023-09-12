Watch CBS News
Crews move 40 tons of dirt at Chicagoland Speedway ahead of motocross event

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 40 tons of dirt were on the move at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

Trucks and dozers were moving the dirt for a super motocross race, meaning fast motorcycles cruising around the track on a bunch of dirt.

It's for the playoffs, so the best riders around will be there on Sept. 23 to ride around on the dirt.

September 12, 2023

