Chicagoans remain hopeful after Bears drop NFC North lead to Packers

A bummer for Chicago Bears fans on Sunday after a loss at Lambeau Field to their rivals, the Green Bay Packers. That loss came in the last 22 seconds of the game.

Fans said they were disappointed but remain hopeful and are confident they'll be back on a winning streak next week.

The Packers were first to the scoreboard with two touchdowns before Caleb Williams passed for the Bears' first touchdown in the 3rd Quarter. He then added a second in the fourth to tie the game up. Bargoers in the Loop and River North at that moment said they felt things starting to heat up.

Fans, including Tina and Tom Parr from Elmhurst, decked out in blue and orange, said they were disappointed.

"Still encouraged that we're going to do it… continue to win," Tom said.

"Ben Johnson and team will keep it going, and we're so happy, really, even with the loss today. It's ok," Tina said.

"Everybody's in-tune. I think the city's on board with Ben and Caleb will get there, and they're gonna make the playoffs. They're gonna be fine," said James Sokoloski.

"It is so nice to see with the bears succeeding obviously, we are going to escape, but it just shows a really great sports bar environment, which we have missed," said Manager Adam Shay of Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse.

The Bears will host the Browns at Soldier Field next Sunday.