Chicagoans honor fallen service members during Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony in Grant Park

People across the city spent the day honoring fallen service members on Memorial Day, with a somber moment as many laid wreaths in Grant Park.

For some, the holiday marks the start of summer, but for others, it's a sacred day to pause, reflect, and remember.

A tribute to fallen heroes, played by flutist Justina Chu, echoed in Grant Park on Monday morning.

It was the 30th annual Memorial Day service, held at the base of the John Alexander Logan monument, honoring the Illinois Civil War leader who established Memorial Day in 1868. The artwork was installed in 1897.

"Do you know how many people were in the street in 1897 to commerate Logan? A quarter million," said John Borling, retired major general of the United States Air Force

Borling said nearly 400 people showed up for the event on Monday.

"Wanted to keep the Logan business because as the founder of Memorial Day, it deserves a place of special commemoration, and so that's what we tried to do for the last 30 years, and I think we've been modestly successful," he said.

One by one, those representing services like the Army, Marines, and Navy—including Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle—laid the wreath at the bottom of the Logan statue.

Sharon Carlson led the Pledge of Allegiance. It was her 20th year participating, and she has a lot of military in her family.

"It's very important that we Chicagoans that we understand that this is not 'Happy Memorial Day,'" she said.

Carlson and other attendees said there are many families who are sitting across from empty chairs of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.